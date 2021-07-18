Price allowed one run on two hits and one walk in four innings of a no-decision Sunday against Colorado. He had four strikeouts.

Price threw a season-high 66 pitches, 42 of them for strikes, with the only damage coming on Charlie Blackmon's RBI single in the first inning. The Dodgers continue to build Price up to a more traditional starter's workload, but so far he's limited opponents to just six hits in seven innings over his two starts since stepping into the rotation, fanning seven against a pair of walks. Price tentatively lines up to face the same Rockies again next week, this time at Dodger Stadium.