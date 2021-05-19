Price fired a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The southpaw was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and made his return to the mound Tuesday. He breezed through a seven-pitch eighth inning after the Dodgers opened up a big lead in the bottom of the previous frame. Price is likely to continue to be used out of the bullpen for the time being despite the team's need for a fifth starter. He has pitched to a 5.06 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across 10.2 innings this season.