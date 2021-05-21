Price started Thursday's 3-2 win over Arizona, tossing two innings and permitting three hits with one strikeout.

Starting his first game since 2019, Price was expected to headline a bullpen effort and did so admirably by permitting zero runs. Given the success, it's logical for skipper Dave Roberts to extend the lefty's leash as he attempts regain a contributing role in Los Angeles' stacked rotation. After allowing five runs in his first two outings, Price has only allowed one run in his last nine innings.