Price will pitch in his first spring training game with the Dodgers on Monday against the Reds, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Price is returning to game action for the first time since September after undergoing surgery to remove a cyst from his left wrist. The 34-year-old was not limited during the offseason and is expected to slide into the middle of a Los Angeles rotation that will be without Kenta Maeda, who was dealt to the Twins the same day that Price became a Dodger.