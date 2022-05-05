Price (illness) cleared the COVID-19 protocols and will travel with the team to Chicago, but he won't play against the Cubs this weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Price will head to the Dodgers' spring training facility to build up his arm after the bout with COVID-19, but he'll first join the team in Chicago since he's never been to Wrigley Field. The veteran left-hander hopes to be ready to rejoin the active roster when Los Angeles begins its next homestand May 12 versus Philadelphia.