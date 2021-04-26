Price was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain.
Price suffered the injury during Sunday's matchup against the Padres, and it'll force him to miss at least the next 10 days. He owns a 5.59 ERA and 1.86 WHIP with an 11:4 K:BB over his first seven relief outings of the 2021 campaign (9.2 innings).
