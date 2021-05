Price (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against Arizona, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Price will be available out of the bullpen Monday after missing time with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He's surrendered six runs on 14 hits and four walks while fanning 11 over his first 9.2 innings of the 2021 campaign. The Dodgers have yet to announce a corresponding move.