Price (hamstring) is expected to miss 'several weeks' with the injury that landed him on the IL on Monday, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

The status of Price and Tony Gonsolin takes on a little more urgency following Dustin May's injury on Saturday, but it doesn't appear that Price will be able to step in anytime soon. The Dodgers instead may turn to Mitchell White to replace May in the rotation for the short-term, though the Dodgers might not need a fifth starter for a while.