Price (wrist) said Saturday in an interview with Bob Nightengale of USA Today that he plans to retire following the 2022 season. "Everything on my body hurts," said Price, who is currently on the injured list with left wrist inflammation. "It's just time [to retire]."

Price is in the final season of the seven-year, $217 million deal he inked with the Red Sox back in December 2015, and because he's transitioned into a relief role during his two years with the Dodgers since opting out of the 2020 season, he likely wouldn't be in store for a lucrative deal on the open market this winter heading into what would be his age-37 campaign. Moreover, the left-hander has dealt with an assortment of injuries throughout his career, though he'll been reasonably effective out of the Los Angeles bullpen when healthy this season with a 2.58 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 37:8 K:BB across 38.1 innings. The five-time All-Star remains hopeful to return from the IL during the upcoming week and should re-emerge as a key middle-to-late-inning arm for the Dodgers in the postseason as he looks to conclude his career by claiming his second World Series ring this fall.