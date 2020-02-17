Dodgers' David Price: Progressing from offseason surgery
Price (wrist) is no longer losing feeling in his left hand, Michael J. Duarte of NBC Los Angeles reports.
Price went under the knife in September to remove a cyst in his left wrist that had been causing poor circulation and subsequent loss of feeling in his hand since early in his career. With the cyst no longer an issue, Price noted improvements both in his everyday home life and during baseball activities. The veteran is expected to open the regular season as a key part of the Dodgers' starting rotation.
