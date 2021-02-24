Price (opt out) reported to spring training last week and will play in 2021, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

The 35-year-old was acquired from the Red Sox in February 2020 and ended up opting out of the shortened season, but he'll be on the field for the Dodgers in 2021. Price had a 4.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 128:32 K:BB over 107.1 innings during 2019, and he should open the season as Los Angeles' No. 4 starter behind Clayton Kershaw, Trevor Bauer and Walker Buehler.