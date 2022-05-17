Price will return form the COVID-19 injured list in between the two halves of Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports
Price has missed over three weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in late April. He'll give the Dodgers added depth in the second game of the twin bill and is expected to remain in a relief role for now, as he's isn't built up enough to handle longer outings.
