Price retired one of the four batters he faced in relief during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta, giving up a run on one hit and two walks in the 22-pitch outing.

Price had started in three of his last four appearances for the Dodgers, working as an "opener" in bullpen games on each of those occasions. He was deployed in a more traditional relief role Sunday, and he'll likely continue to pitch out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future with Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) on track to return from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Price may be the next man up to join the rotation if the Dodgers lose another starter at some point, but he'll represent little more than a luxury stash in fantasy leagues while he's working out of the bullpen.