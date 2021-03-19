Price started Thursday's Cactus League contest against Arizona, completing 2.2 innings and allowing the runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one.

This was Price's first start of the spring -- he came out of the bullpen in his previous two outings. The southpaw survived a shaky first inning in which he gave up a single and a double without yielding a run, but things didn't turn out as well in the third when Price gave up four singles and a walk, leading to a pair of Arizona runs. The veteran's role for the coming campaign remains a mystery; he is still a candidate to be part of the starting rotation, though there have been some discussions about Price coming out of the bullpen to begin the season.