Price was scratched from his scheduled start during Sunday's spring game against the Angels due to an illness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Price was initially slated to start Sunday's Cactus League matchup with Tony Gonsolin coming on in relief, but Price was feeling under the weather ahead of the matchup. As a result, Gonsolin will start against the Angels. There have been some discussions about Price coming out of the bullpen to begin the season, but it's unlikely that his illness will force him to miss time to begin the 2021 campaign.