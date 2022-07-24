Price allowed two hits and struck out one in one-third of an inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Price allowed two inherited runners to score on back-to-back RBI singles, but he was able to strike out Austin Slater to end the contest. This was the veteran southpaw's second career save and his first of the season. He's given up two runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts in four innings in July. For the season, Price owns a 3.42 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings, adding three holds and a blown save in 24 appearances a mainly low-leverage reliever.