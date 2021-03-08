Price will make his spring debut Monday against the White Sox, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's not clear exactly what Price has left in the tank, as he's 35 years old and opted out of last season. When he was last on the mound in 2019, his 4.28 ERA was his worst mark since his rookie season a decade prior, though his underlying numbers were strong. His 3.62 FIP was his best mark in three years, as he paired a career-high 27.9 percent strikeout rate with a 7.0 percent walk rate.