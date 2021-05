Manager Dave Roberts expects Price (hamstring) to be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 35-year-old threw nearly 30 pitches over two simulated innings Friday and will rejoin the Dodgers without a minor-league rehab assignment. Price could factor into the rotation with Dustin May (elbow) out for the season, though the veteran lefty could work out of the bullpen since he's not fully stretched out.