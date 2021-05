Price will start a bullpen game against the Giants on Thursday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Price will serve as an opener during his second start of the season. He tossed two scoreless innings in his last start, and it's not clear how long he'll be able to last Thursday. The southpaw has posted a 3.95 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 13.2 innings to begin the season.