Price tossed three scoreless innings against Cleveland in a Cactus League game Friday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Price followed Walker Buehler on the mound Friday and looked sharp, limiting Cleveland to a single and a walk. He was pitching on just three days rest following his spring debut Monday, and there has been some discussion about the left-hander pitching out of the bullpen to begin the campaign. Price hasn't shown much rust despite opting out last season; he has yet to allow a run in four spring innings.