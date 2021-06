Price started Tuesday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis, pitching 1.2 innings and allowing two runs on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

Price allowed three base runners and one run in both the first and second innings and got a quick hook in the second as a result. The biggest takeaway is the 50 pitches - the most Price has thrown in a game this season - as he looks to expand his opener role and see the opposing order more than once.