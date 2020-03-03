Dodgers' David Price: Struggles in spring debut
Price gave up two runs in 1.1 innings against the Reds on Monday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three.
While the results of his first appearance as a Dodger weren't favorable, Price indicated that he felt good in the outing, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. "I have feeling in my fingers, in my hand. It's not freezing cold. It's got blood flow. It's warm. It's a different feeling. It's nice." The southpaw's comments suggest that the circulation issue that bothered him last season is a thing of the past following offseason surgery to remove a cyst in his left wrist. That leaves Price firmly entrenched as the No. 3 starter in the Dodgers' rotation.
