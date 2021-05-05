Price (hamstring) has begun to throw off a mound, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The lefty was placed on the injured list in late April and was expected to miss several weeks. Throwing off a mound is a promising sign for his return in the near future. Price pitched well before the injury, allowing one run in his last six innings after two bad appearances to start the season. Once healthy, Price may start games, with Dustin May (elbow) out for the season and Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) still at least three weeks from being available.