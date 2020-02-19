Dodgers' David Price: Throws bullpen session Tuesday
Price completed his second bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Price underwent surgery on his wrist in September but appears to be fully healed heading into the 2020 campaign. The Dodgers are counting on the veteran to fill a spot in the middle of their rotation after acquiring him from the Red Sox along with Mookie Betts.
