Price (illness) will head to the Dodgers' spring training facility in Arizona this week to build up his arm, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Price has been away from the team since testing positive for COVID-19 on April 24, and he'll need some time to ramp back up before rejoining the active roster. It's unclear if the 36-year-old will require a minor-league rehab assignment, but he could be back within 7-to-10 days.