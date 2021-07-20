Price stated Sunday that his pitch count will rise in his next start and that he is working toward a full-time starter role without limitations, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

After working out of the bullpen most of the season, Price has been thrust into a starter role due to the absences of Dustin May (elbow), Clayton Kershaw (forearm) and Trevor Bauer (not injury related). May is out for the season, Kershaw is unlikely to return until August and Bauer's status is fully up in the air, making Price a valuable asset in a suddenly thin rotation. The veteran southpaw threw a season-high 66 pitches in his start Sunday, and he figures to work his way up from there before going off a pitch limit entirely. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner is likely past the peak of his pitching ability, but he could still be a viable fantasy target for managers in need of a backend starter.