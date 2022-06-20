Betances (shoulder) started a rehab assignment with the Dodgers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate June 7 and has given up three earned runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out seven across 3.2 innings spanning four appearances.

Since his 2021 campaign with the Mets came to an end late in June after he underwent surgery on his right shoulder, Betances is expected to require an extensive ramp-up period in the lower rungs of the minors before he eventually settles into as a member of Triple-A Oklahoma City's bullpen. Once he's with Oklahoma City, Betances will look to prove that he still has something left in the tank after injuries limited him to just 13.1 total innings at the big-league level across the past three seasons.