Santana was activated off the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
Santana spent just two days away from the team. His absence was never expected to be a long one, as he was merely on the injured list while experiencing the side effects of the coronavirus vaccine.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Out briefly following vaccine•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Called up from taxi squad•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Denied roster spot•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: In mix for roster spot•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Blown save, loss against Giants•