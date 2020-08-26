Santana (1-2) was tagged with a blown save and a loss in Tuesday's game against the Giants. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits -- including a home run -- in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Santana pitched the bottom of the 11th with a one-run lead, but that quickly vanished when he allowed Mike Yastrzemski to score from second base on an RBI single from Evan Longoria. He struck out Brandon Belt in the next at-bat and was just one out away from completing the inning, but Donovan Solano took him deep to end the game. Santana has been struggling of late, giving up seven earned runs and three home runs in 2.2 innings across his last three appearances.