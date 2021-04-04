The Dodgers recalled Santana from their taxi squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Rockies.
He'll be added to the bullpen as a replacement for Tony Gonsolin, who was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. Santana is expected to work as a multi-inning reliever during his time on the 26-man roster.
