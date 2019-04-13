Santana could qualify for the win in Saturday's game against the Brewers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Caleb Ferguson will be the Dodgers' starter, but he will be limited to either three innings or 45 pitches, so he won't qualify for the win, even if the Dodgers have the lead when he exits. Manager Dave Roberts said Santana will pitch at some point in this game, making him the most likely Dodger to get a win Saturday. Santana is being used as a long reliever right now, but the Dodgers still view him as a starter long term.