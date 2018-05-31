Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Could start 'bullpen game' Friday
Santana could start Friday's game against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Santana, who was originally listed as Sunday's starter before Alex Wood (leg) had his scheduled start pushed back, is now the leading candidate to take the ball for what manager Dave Roberts is deeming a bullpen game Friday. The Dodgers could opt to go with a lefty reliever if the Rockies stack left-handed hitters at the top of their lineup, but Santana appears to be the leading candidate to get the ball first for Friday's series opener, assuming he goes unused in relief Thursday.
