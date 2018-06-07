Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Dealing with lat soreness
Santana was scratched from Thursday's start against the Pirates due to right lat soreness, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Santana was set to make his first career big-league start before the injury cropped up and forced Daniel Hudson to start in his place. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, as does a possible timetable for his return. With the Dodgers off the schedule twice next week, the team could move forward with a four-man rotation until June 19 if it chooses.
