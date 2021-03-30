Santana won't be included on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The coaching staff evidently felt the team was better off carrying another lefty reliever to begin the season, so Scott Alexander was awarded the final spot in the bullpen over the right-handed Santana. The 24-year-old is expected to spent the next month at the Dodgers' alternate site or as a member of the taxi squad before reporting to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the start of the minor-league season in May.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: In mix for roster spot•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Blown save, loss against Giants•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Impressive in relief win•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Included on 30-man roster•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Enjoying outstanding spring•