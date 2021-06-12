Santana was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday.
Santana threw 15 innings of relief for the Dodgers this season without much success, struggling to a 6.00 ERA and an 8:11 K:BB. He's still just 25 years old, which could convince another team to take a chance on him on waivers, but his career 6.42 ERA through 40.2 major-league innings isn't close to good.
