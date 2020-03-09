Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Enjoying outstanding spring
Santana has pitched 5.1 scoreless innings in Cactus League play, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out 10.
Santana has been a pleasant surprise this spring for the Dodgers following a 2019 campaign in which he struggled with a 6.94 ERA at the Triple-A level. Per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the right-hander has forced way into the conversation for an Opening Day spot in the bullpen, particularly considering the struggles of fellow reliever Adam Kolarek (15.43 ERA this spring).
