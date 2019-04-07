Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Heading to majors
Santana will be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Santana will join the team for the series finale in Denver with the bullpen in need of a fresh arm. The 22-year-old made his lone major-league appearance last season and allowed five runs on six hits over 3.2 innings.
