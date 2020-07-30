Santana (1-0) earned the win against Houston on Wednesday, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings and allowing no hits and two walks while striking out four.

Santana was pressed into a multiple-inning relief outing as the game extended into the 13th frame, and he responded with the finest performance of his young career. Working with a runner placed at second base at the start of the 12th and 13th innings, Santana did not allow a hit while navigating through the Astros' lineup with relative ease. The performance showed why the Dodgers chose to give the right-hander a spot in their big-league bullpen to open the campaign despite his struggles in the minors last season.