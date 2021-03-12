Santana could make the Opening Day roster in a bullpen role, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Santana has looked good so far this spring, hurling four scoreless innings and giving up only one hit while striking out five. The right-hander was primarily a starter in the minors, so he could function as a multi-inning reliever if he breaks camp with the Dodgers. That possibility may depend on the status of Joe Kelly (shoulder), who is currently a question mark to be ready by Opening Day.
