Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Included on 30-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Santana is part of the Dodgers' Opening Day roster.
Santana struggled in the minors last season but rode a strong spring to a spot on the big-league roster. He'll likely fill a low-leverage role for the Dodgers this season.
