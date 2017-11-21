Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Joins 40-man roster
Santana was added to the 40-man roster Monday and is protected from the Rule 5 draft, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
The 2017 season saw Santana reach the Double-A level for the first time in his career. While he posted a 5.51 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over seven starts (32.2 innings) at Double-A Tulsa, he finished the season on a strong note. Across his last two games, Santana threw 13 shutout innings and struck out 18 batters while walking just three.
