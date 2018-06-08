Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Likely headed for DL
Santana is dealing with a torn lat and he'll likely require a stint on the disabled list, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
The results of Santana's MRI showed he had a torn right lat, although the severity of the injury remains unclear. If he does land on the disabled list, the Dodgers figure to call up additional arms to provide assistance out of the bullpen.
