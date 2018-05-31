The Dodgers are listing Santana as the probable starter for Sunday's game against the Rockies, MLB.com reports.

According to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers made Santana available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Phillies after promoting him from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, but the 22-year-old right-hander wasn't needed with starter Ross Stripling working seven innings. Santana will be available in relief again Thursday for the series finale with Philadelphia, so if he isn't pressed into action for that contest, he'll make his MLB debut at Coors Field over the weekend. Santana likely wouldn't be in store for a long-term stay in the Los Angeles rotation, however, as the organization is hopeful that the starter he's replacing, Kenta Maeda (hip), will only be sidelined for around a week, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.