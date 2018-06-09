Santana (shoulder) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Saturday due to his right rotator cuff strain, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Santana was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday but was apparently looking at a much longer absence, thus the shift the the 60-day. Manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't believe Santana needs surgery, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports, and may not resume any baseball activities until July.