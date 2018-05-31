Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Officially promoted to majors
The Dodgers formally recalled Santana from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Reports surfaced earlier Wednesday that Santana, one of the organization's top pitching prospects, would receive his first callup to the big leagues, but the Dodgers didn't confirm the move until a few hours prior to their game against the Phillies. Kenta Maeda (hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move and will therefore miss his upcoming start Sunday against the Rockies at Coors Field, potentially leaving the door open for Santana to temporarily slot into the rotation. That may only come to pass if Santana goes unused in relief for the remaining two games of the Dodgers' series with the Phillies, however, as the team's primary motivation in bringing the right-hander up from Triple-A was to add a fresh arm to an overtaxed bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart