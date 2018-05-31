The Dodgers formally recalled Santana from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Reports surfaced earlier Wednesday that Santana, one of the organization's top pitching prospects, would receive his first callup to the big leagues, but the Dodgers didn't confirm the move until a few hours prior to their game against the Phillies. Kenta Maeda (hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move and will therefore miss his upcoming start Sunday against the Rockies at Coors Field, potentially leaving the door open for Santana to temporarily slot into the rotation. That may only come to pass if Santana goes unused in relief for the remaining two games of the Dodgers' series with the Phillies, however, as the team's primary motivation in bringing the right-hander up from Triple-A was to add a fresh arm to an overtaxed bullpen.