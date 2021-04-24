Santana was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday due to the side effects of his coronavirus vaccine shot, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The issue is unlikely to sideline Santana for more than a day or two. Garrett Cleavinger was recalled in a corresponding move.
