Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Promoted to Triple-A
Santana was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Santana impressed through his first eight starts for Double-A Tulsa, recording a 2.56 ERA and a 31.7 percent strikeout rate. He profiles as a future No. 4 starter with average command of a plus fastball and slider. The promotion puts him on the brink of a major-league call-up, especially as he's already on the 40-man roster.
More News
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...