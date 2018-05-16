Santana was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Santana impressed through his first eight starts for Double-A Tulsa, recording a 2.56 ERA and a 31.7 percent strikeout rate. He profiles as a future No. 4 starter with average command of a plus fastball and slider. The promotion puts him on the brink of a major-league call-up, especially as he's already on the 40-man roster.