Santana (shoulder) will make a rehab start Friday for High-A Rancho Cucamonga, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Santana has been out since early June with a right rotator cuff strain. The timing of his rehab assignment leaves him the chance to return to action before the end of the season if all goes well, though he's made just one career major-league appearance, so there's no guarantee he ends up pitching even if healthy.

