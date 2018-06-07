Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Scratched from Thursday's start
Santana was scratched from Thursday's scheduled start against Pittsburgh, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Santana was set to make his first start at the big-league level. At this point in time, there has been no reason given as to why he was removed, but expect an update in the coming hours. Daniel Hudson will start in his place.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Will start Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Picks up win in rough outing•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: To work out of bullpen Friday•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Could start 'bullpen game' Friday•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Listed as Sunday's starter•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Officially promoted to majors•
