Santana was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Santana has appeared in 16 games -- all as a reliever -- for the Dodgers this season. However, he hasn't been particularly effective by maintaining 6.00 ERA and 1.93 WHP across 15 frames. Mitch White was called up in the corresponding move.
